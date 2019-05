Holcim Sold RON1.3B Worth of Concrete and Cement In 2018



Cement and concrete manufacturer Holcim, part of the LafargeHolcim group, saw its revenue go up 20% to 1,270.6 million lei (EUR267 million) in 2018, according to Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]