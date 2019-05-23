Allianz CEO: Devise Investment Projects and Create Suitable Legislation and We’ll Come up with Money



Germany's Allianz group, one of the largest insurers and money managers in Europe, with EUR900 billion assets (four times Romania's GDP) is ready to invest more in Romania even in infrastructure but needs the government to come up with well-devised projects and suitable legislation, Oliver Bate, (...)