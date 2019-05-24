#EPelection2019/Dragnea: I hope we win elections, I do not believe in fraud rumour



Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said he hopes the party he leads will win the European Parliament election on Sunday, without giving a forecast, and said he has sent directions on the ground to the Social-Democrats to pay attention to the electoral process after hearing a "rumor," in which he does not believe, about a fraud attempt through the vote counting software. "I hope we will win the elections. For the rest, the percentage, the number of votes, it’s for the Romanians to decide, I have never made any predictions. (...) There is an entire industry in terms of polls. We have been trying to show the Romanians what we have done," Liviu Dragnea told on Thursday Antena 3 private TV broadcaster, on his estimate of Sunday’s vote. Asked if there is anything else that could change the election result, given that there are "several hours" left until the elections, the PSD leader said: "I heard a rumor, but I do not believe in it, about a fraud attempt in the vote counting software, but I do not think they can do it. However, today we have sent to all the counties that our representatives, both in the County Electoral Bureaus and in the polling stations, to make copies of the minutes and bring them to the party headquarters, for any eventuality." "I do not think that will happen, but it is better to be cautious," added Dragnea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) #EPelection2019/Dragnea: I hope we win elections, I do not believe in fraud rumour.Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said he hopes the party he leads will win the European Parliament election on Sunday, without giving a forecast, and said he has sent directions on the ground to the Social-Democrats to pay attention to the electoral process after hearing a "rumor," in which he does not believe, about a fraud attempt through the vote counting software. "I hope we will win the elections. For the rest, the percentage, the number of votes, it’s for the Romanians to decide, I have never made any predictions. (...) There is an entire industry in terms of polls. We have been trying to show the Romanians what we have done," Liviu Dragnea told on Thursday Antena 3 private TV broadcaster, on his estimate of Sunday’s vote. Asked if there is anything else that could change the election result, given that there are "several hours" left until the elections, the PSD leader said: "I heard a rumor, but I do not believe in it, about a fraud attempt in the vote counting software, but I do not think they can do it. However, today we have sent to all the counties that our representatives, both in the County Electoral Bureaus and in the polling stations, to make copies of the minutes and bring them to the party headquarters, for any eventuality." "I do not think that will happen, but it is better to be cautious," added Dragnea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

SIF Moldova Sells All Its Shares In Biofarm To SIF Banat-Crisana Regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) sold its 11.7% stake in Romanian pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) to regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), at a price of RON0.33 per share, according to an announcement on the Bucharest Stock (...)



Colliers: Bucharest, Constanta, Alba, Timis Lead Ranking Of Most Powerful Logistics Centers The Romanian industrial and logistics market has seen an exponential growth over the past years, in terms of the dynamics of industrial developments and the intensity of the national freight transportation. The ranking of the most powerful logistics centers is led by Bucharest, Constanta, Alba (...)



Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan revealed as three corporals, one staff sergeant, one private The five Romanian troops of the 300th Sfantu Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion injured on Friday in Afghanistan are staff sergeant Marian Rusu, corporals class 2 Florin Anton and Florin-Alexandru Stefan, corporal class 3 Petrica Apetroaie and private Nicolae Petcu, according to a press (...)



DefMin Les on servicemen injured in Afghanistan:: People are still dying for Romania's security National Defence Minister Gabriel Les stated on Friday, after the news regarding the five servicemen injured while on a mission in Afghanistan, that "people are still dying for Romania's security," underscoring that it's important for the Army not be introduced (...)



President Iohannis wishes speedy recovery to Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message following an attack in Afghanistan that left five Romanian soldiers injured. "Our hearts go out to the soldiers who were injured in Afghanistan today while performing a specific mission in the war zone along with American soldiers. At these (...)



PM Dancila on servicemen injured in Afghanistan: I made sure they receive best medical care Prime Minister Viorica Dancila wished good health to the five Romanian soldiers who were injured on Friday while on a mission in Afghanistan, mentioning that together with the National Defence Minister, she made sure that the servicemen receive the best medical care. "I wish good health (...)



Minister-delegate Ciamba regrets Theresa May's resignation, says things becoming more complicated Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba says he regrets the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May, adding that "things have become more complicated." "I regret the resignation of UK PM Theresa May whose constructive engagement was (...)

