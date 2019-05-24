Romania Private Lending Grows 0.6% on Month in April



Private lending in Romania grew 1.2% (+0.03% in real terms) in April compared with March, to RON256.54 billion, central bank data showed Friday. Romania Private Lending Grows 0.6% on Month in April.Private lending in Romania grew 1.2% (+0.03% in real terms) in April compared with March, to RON256.54 billion, central bank data showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]