Romania Private Lending Grows 0.6% on Month in April
May 24, 2019
Romania Private Lending Grows 0.6% on Month in April.
Private lending in Romania grew 1.2% (+0.03% in real terms) in April compared with March, to RON256.54 billion, central bank data showed Friday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
