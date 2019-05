Startup Creation Slows Considerably in April



Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,147 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of April 2019, just 78 more than at the end of March, Trade Registry data showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]