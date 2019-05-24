Five Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan by improvised explosive device



Five soldiers of the 300th Sfantul Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion on a mission to Afghanistan were injured on Friday as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility, Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports in a press statement. According to the statement, on a mission around 12:30hrs, EEST, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) tactical vehicle carrying the troops was attacked by an improvised explosive device. "The soldiers were given first aid and were evacuated by air to a ROL III Military Hospital at the Kandahar Air Base. The five are conscious and their health is stable," according to MApN . The identity of the soldiers involved in this incident will be made public according to the applicable standard procedures, only after the families of the injured are informed. The MApN leadership is constantly informed about the situation, while closely watching the developments in the health status of the injured soldiers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)