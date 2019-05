Trade Registry: Insolvencies Fall 30% In January-April 2019



The number of companies that went insolvent in Romania in the four months of 2019 fell 30.2% compared with the same period in 2018, to 2,069 companies, a rate almost similar to the level registered since the beginning of the year, Trade registry data