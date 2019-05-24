Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan revealed as three corporals, one staff sergeant, one private



The five Romanian troops of the 300th Sfantu Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion injured on Friday in Afghanistan are staff sergeant Marian Rusu, corporals class 2 Florin Anton and Florin-Alexandru Stefan, corporal class 3 Petrica Apetroaie and private Nicolae Petcu, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN). According to the MApN, the injured soldiers are in a stable condition and are hospitalised at a ROL 3 facility at the Kandahar Air Base. "At the level of the battalion, a panel was set up to investigate the circumstances of the event, led by the chief of staff of the unit". The five soldiers on mission in Afghanistan were injured, at around 12:30hrs, EEST, as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility. During the mission, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) tactical vehicle carrying the troops was attacked by an improvised explosive device. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan revealed as three corporals, one staff sergeant, one private.The five Romanian troops of the 300th Sfantu Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion injured on Friday in Afghanistan are staff sergeant Marian Rusu, corporals class 2 Florin Anton and Florin-Alexandru Stefan, corporal class 3 Petrica Apetroaie and private Nicolae Petcu, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN). According to the MApN, the injured soldiers are in a stable condition and are hospitalised at a ROL 3 facility at the Kandahar Air Base. "At the level of the battalion, a panel was set up to investigate the circumstances of the event, led by the chief of staff of the unit". The five soldiers on mission in Afghanistan were injured, at around 12:30hrs, EEST, as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility. During the mission, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) tactical vehicle carrying the troops was attacked by an improvised explosive device. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]