May 24, 2019
National Defence Minister Gabriel Les stated on Friday, after the news regarding the five servicemen injured while on a mission in Afghanistan, that "people are still dying for Romania’s security," underscoring that it’s important for the Army not be introduced "in political games" and the endowment programmes be continued.
"There are five Romanian servicemen who were injured in this incident. The NATO procedures are very clear, their evacuation, namely their take over by the medical specialised structures. Fortunately, their situation is not a serious one, their families have been announced. Currently, they are outside any danger. (...) Unfortunately, some don’t understand that people are still dying for Romania’s security, we are still fighting and that is important, not to introduce the army in certain political games as it has been done over the past days. It’s important to go ahead with the endowment programme, the 2 percent which the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] ensured for the Army’s endowment, aspects which are paramount," Gabriel Les stated.
Five soldiers of the 300th Sfantul Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion on a mission to Afghanistan were injured on Friday as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility. According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), around 12:30hrs, EEST, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) tactical vehicle carrying the troops was attacked by an improvised explosive device.
"The soldiers were given first aid and were evacuated by air to a ROL III Military Hospital at the Kandahar Air Base. The five are conscious and their health is stable," the MApN informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
