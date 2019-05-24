President Iohannis wishes speedy recovery to Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan
May 24, 2019
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message following an attack in Afghanistan that left five Romanian soldiers injured.
"Our hearts go out to the soldiers who were injured in Afghanistan today while performing a specific mission in the war zone along with American soldiers. At these difficult moments, I wish our soldiers speedy recovery and I want to assure the families of the injured that they will receive the best medical care. We owe all our gratitude to Romanian troops who serve the country with professionalism and dedication in conflict zones, endangering their lives to keep world peace and security," Iohannis said in a message, according to the Presidential Administration.
Five soldiers of the 300th Sfantul Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion on a mission to Afghanistan, were injured on Friday as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports in a press statement.
According to the statement, on a mission around 12:30hrs, EEST, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) tactical vehicle carrying the troops was attacked by an improvised explosive device.
"The soldiers were given first aid and were evacuated by air to a ROL III Military Hospital at the Kandahar Air Base. The five are conscious and their health is stable," according to MApN.
The identity of the soldiers involved in this incident will be made public according to the applicable standard procedures, only after the families of the injured are informed.
The MApN leadership is constantly informed about the situation, while closely watching the developments in the health status of the injured soldiers. (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]