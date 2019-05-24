PM Dancila on servicemen injured in Afghanistan: I made sure they receive best medical care
May 24, 2019
PM Dancila on servicemen injured in Afghanistan: I made sure they receive best medical care.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila wished good health to the five Romanian soldiers who were injured on Friday while on a mission in Afghanistan, mentioning that together with the National Defence Minister, she made sure that the servicemen receive the best medical care.
"I wish good health and strength to our servicemen injured on a mission in Afghanistan! I made sure, together with the National Defence Minister, that they receive the best medical care and I hope they return home as soon as possible! I thank the Romanian servicemen for their professionalism and dedication!," the PM wrote on Tweeter.
Five soldiers of the 300th Sfantul Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion on a mission to Afghanistan were injured on Friday as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility. According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), around 12:30hrs, EEST, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) tactical vehicle carrying the troops was attacked by an improvised explosive device.
"The soldiers were given first aid and were evacuated by air to a ROL III Military Hospital at the Kandahar Air Base. The five are conscious and their health is stable," the MApN informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
