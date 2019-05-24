Minister-delegate Ciamba regrets Theresa May’s resignation, says things becoming more complicated



Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba says he regrets the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May, adding that "things have become more complicated." "I regret the resignation of UK PM Theresa May whose constructive engagement was appreciated by all member states. Things are getting more and more complicated and the solution has to come up!," Ciamba said in a Twitter message. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would step down as leader of the Conservative Party, triggering a contest for a new prime minister who will have to try to break the impasse over Britain's departure from the European Union, according to the Reuters news agency. "But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort. So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7 June so that a successor can be chosen," said May. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)