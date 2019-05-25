#EuropeanParliamentElections2019/ Electoral campaign at an end



Bucharest, May 25 /Agerpres/ - The electoral campaign for the European Parliament elections ended on Saturday at 7.00 hrs. For thirty days, the parties that entered the race for a spot in the European Parliament, but also some independent candidates tried to convince the electorate that they are worthy to represent Romania in Brussels. Also in this period, voters were informed regarding the national referendum called by President Klaus Iohannis on the topic of the judiciary. Citizens that hold the right to vote can also express their opinion on the topics proposed by the head of state on Sunday. According to the laws in force, after the end of the electoral campaign, it’s forbidden to broadcast electoral messages in audio, visual or mixed media on screens in public or private places, or through specially-made vehicles. The chairman of the electoral bureau of the polling station, together with its members, must be present in the polling station, on Saturday, at 18.00 hrs, in order to take any measures necessary to ensure the order and correctness of the polling operations. He will also be responsible for removing any and all electoral propaganda materials inside and outside the polling stations, according to the law. Sunday, the activity of the electoral bureau will start at 6.00 hrs, and the polling stations will open at 7.00 hrs and stay open until 21.00 hrs. On the day of the vote, between 7.00 -21.00 hrs, the selling and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the protection space of the polling station is forbidden. Presenting exit polls before the end of the vote is also forbidden. For the two votes on Sunday voters will receive three ballots - one for the European Parliament elections and two for the referendum. They will use the same stamp for all three ballots. Inserting a bulletin in the wrong urn invalidates the vote. In the referendum, the citizens are called to vote "Yes" or "No" regarding the following questions: 1. "Do you agree with the forbidding of amnesty and clemency for crimes of corruption?" 2. "Do you agree with the forbidding of the adoption, by Government, of emergency ordinances in the realm of crimes, punishments and judiciary organization, and with the extension of the right to attack ordinances directly at the Constitutional Court?". Thirteen political organizations and three independent candidates joined the electoral race for the European Parliament. Lists were submitted by the Social Democrat Party (PSD), the 2020 USR PLUS Alliance [formed by USR - Save Romania Union, PLUS - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party], the Pro Romania Party, the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the PRODEMO Party, the Popular Movement Party (PMP), the Romanian Socialist Party (PSR), the Independent Social Democrat Party (PSDI), the United Romania Party (PRU), the National Union for the Progress of Romania (UNPR), and the National Unity Bloc (BUN). Three independent candidates also submitted their candidacy - Gregoriana-Carmen Tudoran, George Nicolae Simion and Peter Costea. Over 18.000.000 citizens holding the right to vote are expected to turn up to the polls. The two votes will see the organization of 18.730 polling stations within Romania and 441 for citizens abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

