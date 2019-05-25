#EuropeanParliamentElections2019/AEP: 19 million people enrolled in Electoral Register



Bucharest, May 25 /Agerpres/ - The total number of people enrolled in the Electoral Register is 18,987,675 persons, of which 18,835 have their voting rights revoked. "Of the total number of voters enrolled in the Electoral Register, excepting those with voting rights revoked, a number of 700,843 Romanian citizens holding the right to vote have their residence abroad and possess passports for Romanian citizens abroad (CRDS). The total number of Romanian voters enrolled in the permanent electoral lists (persons that have residence in Romania) is 18,267,997 persons", a release of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) sent to AGERPRES on Saturday informs. Following communication with institutions with similar competencies in other EU member states, 454 persons that have registered to vote in other EU states were identified and removed from the Electoral Register. Of these, 379 were on the permanent electoral lists, having their residence in Romania and were removed from the lists regarding the European Parliament elections, and 75 were Romanians that have residence abroad. All the 454 persons will appear in the dedicated register of the System to monitor voter turnout and illegal vote prevention (SIMPV) for the European Parliament elections and were reported to Electoral Bureau no. 48 which manages polling stations abroad. "We also mention that the special electoral lists saw the registration of 114 citizens from the EU community who expressed their wish to vote for Romania’s representatives in the European Parliament," the release shows. After all the updates, the electoral lists for the European Parliament elections look thusly: the total number of voters inscribed in the permanent electoral lists is 18,267,618 persons; the total number of voters on special electoral lists is 114, and the total number of Romanian citizens with residence abroad that hold the right to vote is 700,768 persons. "In generating the permanent electoral lists for the national consultative referendum called by the President of Romania the 379 Romanian citizens that enrolled on the voting lists of other states to vote for their representatives in the European Parliament were not removed. We also mention that citizens of the EU residing in Romania do not have the possibility to vote in this referendum," the AEP shows. Consequently, for the national referendum, the total number of voters enrolled in the permanent voting lists is 18,267,997. 