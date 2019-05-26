#Europeanelections2019/PMP’s Tomac says Romania needs to be much stronger, more visible in European Parliament



National leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac said on Sunday that he voted because he wants Romania to be much stronger and more visible in the European Parliament. "I very much wish for Romania to be much stronger, more visible in the European Parliament starting tomorrow, and that is what I voted for. We have to defend the European identity, a Christian identity, because besides challenges and trials it is essential for us, the Romanians, to fight for more integration and for the unity of the European project," said Tomac, who voted at the St. Sava Collegiate High School in Bucharest. Tomac added that it is important for the Romanians to provide a signal of their belonging to the European identity. "These are the most important choices since the creation of the European Union, and I think it is important to us, the Romanians, to provide this signal of a strong European identity, because very much depends on the future European Parliament, implicitly what concerns us. I believe that Romania has almost completely been absent over the past 12 from the European Parliament, because nothing significant to has been heard of," Tomac said. As far as the referendum is concerned, he said that it is test of the values of the European Union. "I voted for the referendum convened by the president, because I believe that to us, the Romanians, today's referendum represents a test. A test for us to prove what defending the fundamental values that are the basis of the European Union means. The Treaty on the EU clearly says that the European Union was created to defend peace, democracy, freedom and the rule of law. Today, we must reaffirm our attachment to one of these values that underpin the European Union, so I urge the Romanians to come out with confidence and vote," added Tomac. AGERPRES (RO- author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

