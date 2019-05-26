#EuropeanElections2019 Basescu: The ballot is very important for both EU and rule of law in Romania



The ballot on Sunday is very important for both the state of affairs in the European Union and for Romania, given the referendum in which Romanians are called to vote whether they want rule of law or not, People's Movement Party (PMP) honorary chairman Traian Basescu stated. "This is a very important ballot for the state of affairs in the European Union, for we must create a new beginning for the European Union. On the other hand, for Romania, we have this referendum called by the President, in which Romanians are invited to say if they want rule of law or not. In fact, this is the actual message of the questions, of the two questions, and we must answer them very clearly and give a positive answer to the two questions, by turning out to vote, of course," said Basescu, after he voted at the "Jean Monnet" High School in the Capital City. When asked if Romania had rule of law in the past years, the PMP honorary leader specified: "Anyway, it has been better than it was before 2004, but we definitely need a correction." "Very many rejected the idea that after 10 years when we had laws that showed positive aspects, but also negative ones, after 10 years when we saw very good people working in the law enforcement institutions, and not so good people, after these 10 years, we need some modifications, and some modifications have already been done, but we definitely still need others. Especially in what concerns the implementation of the decisions of the Constitutional Court and EU directives, such as that referring to the extended confiscation and the other one referring to the strengthening of the benefit of the doubt," stated Basescu. Asked if he had expected to be forced to wait in line for approximately 10 minutes before casting his vote, he said: "I hadn't expected so many people, it's a very good sign that the polling station at "Jean Monnet" is crowded, for usually there are much less people here." Traian Basescu came to vote accompanied by his wife, Maria Basescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

