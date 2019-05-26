#Europeanelections2019/ALDE’s Tariceanu: It is in the Romanians’ interest to have people able to represent them in EP



National chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, said Sunday after voting that it is in the Romanians' interest to have people able to represent them in the European Parliament. "I think it is in our interest to have people who are able to represent us with a long political experience, because there is a place where conflicts and struggles between the parliamentary groups break in favor of the best, of those who know how to fight (...) I see that there is a large turnout and I am glad to say that it is interesting for these elections to the European Parliament, which have an important role and will have an even more important role as everybody understands that the decisions made in the European fora affect our lives, the lives of Romanians, every day," said Tariceanu. In his opinion, any vote is "an exercise" for the future elections, and the parties can now test their ability to mobilise and attract voters. Tariceanu said he did not vote in the referendum. "I did not vote in the referendum, because in order to measure the popularity of the president, there are much simpler and less costly ways that we can use. We do not have to hold a plebiscite for that," said Tariceanu. Tariceanu and his wife voted at a polling station at the School Sports Club no. 5 in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.



Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.



Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)



Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.



​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)



CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)



Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

