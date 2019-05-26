#EuropeanElections2019 Dan Barna: Come to vote, we have great trust in Romania!



Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy Dan Barna on Sunday urged electors to go to vote, saying he has great trust in Romania. "I voted for competence and honesty in Europe. This is a moment when Romanians can say their opinion, whichever their opinion might be, they can express it now, which is why my message is very clear and explicit: come to vote. (...) The more you are, the more today's Romania, Romania as it is now, will be able to voice its opinion and it will be acknowledged. Come to vote, we have great trust in Romania!" stated Dan Barna, upon his exit from the polling station. He said Romanians in the Diaspora are sending "a very good message" by showing up at the polling stations. "Related to the Diaspora, I already saw the pictures, I saw the images in Munich and that hundreds of metres long line, on several rows. This is a very good message they are sending, in my opinion, for they are showing us that Romanians, wherever they are at this point, still want to get involved in the decision regarding the future of our country. (...) The fact that Romanians in the Diaspora go to vote, the fact that the Romanians in the Diaspora call home and send their relatives to vote shows that we are starting to care," said the USR leader. Electors who showed up at the polling station in Sibiu, where Dan Barna went to vote, also waited in a line. Dan Barna voted in Sibiu alongside the USR candidate for the European Parliament elections, Nicolae Stefanuta. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.



Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.



Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)



Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.



​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)



CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)



Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

