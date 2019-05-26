Europeanelections2019/UDMR’s Kelemen says he votes for strong European Union to listen to ethnic Hungarians’ voice



National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Sunday that he had voted for a strong European Union where the voice of the Hungarian community would be heard, and recommended urged citizens to go out and vote. "I voted for a strong European Union, where the voice of the Hungarian community will be heard. We need a strong representation, and that is why today I voted for a strong presence in the European Parliament. I voted likewise in the referendum, and as promised, as I announced from the very beginning, I am urging all enfranchised citizens to go to the ballot box, go out and vote, because today is the day when we cannot be tired or disappointed, in any way, we have to turn out and vote. So I am urging everyone to go out and vote in the European elections today," said Kelemen. Kelemen cast his ballot at the polling station set up at the Town Hall of Carta, his hometown. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)