UPDATE/BEC- voter turnout in referendum: By 11:00hrs, 8.49pct of electors cast their vote



The vote turnout across the country in the referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis stood at 8.49 percent on Sunday, until 11:00hrs, according to the data registered on the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In the urban area, 924,677 electors voted, whereas in the rural area 627,604. According to the BEC, in Bucharest 8.86 percent cast their vote. In District 1 - 10.36pct; in District 2 - 8.82pct; in District 3 - 7.60pct; in District 4 - 8.90pct; in District 5 - 7.83pct, and in District 6 - 9.37PCT.pct. The data is posted in real time on the BEC website. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)