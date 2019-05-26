#EuropeanElections2019 President Iohannis: This is an important day, come to vote!



President Klaus Iohannis said May 26 is an important day and urged Romanians to vote. "This is an important day and I am not telling this just to you, journalists, but all Romanians: Come to vote!", he told the journalists, before casting his own ballot. Upon his exit from the polling station at the "Jean Monnet" High School in Bucharest, where he voted, Iohannis urged Romanians again to show up at the polling stations. "Come to vote, my dear Romanians! Come to vote today, when the power is all yours. Today, we decide together how Romania will look tomorrow. It does count, your vote really counts! Today, my dear Romanians, you make a decision for the following months, for the following years. These are the first elections from a longer cycle. This is the beginning of a new series of elections and today you can start to change Romania. I voted. In the electoral campaign I discovered that we had more vote mobilization initiatives than we ever had before. This makes me very happy and I want to thank all those who initiated such mobilization campaigns, be them simple citizens, companies and NGOs. Do come, dear Romanians, to vote! Don't let others decide for you," he said. When he reached to the polling station, several persons were waiting in line to exercise their right to vote, and the head of the state also waited in line, after greeting the members of the polling station's committee. "I am glad to be here with you," he told those waiting in line. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.



Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.



Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)



Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.



​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)



CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)



Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

