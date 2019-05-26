 
Romaniapress.com

May 26, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019/PRO Romania’s Ponta: If a lot of people turn out to vote, Romania stands to win
May 26, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019/PRO Romania’s Ponta: If a lot of people turn out to vote, Romania stands to win.
PRO Romania Party Chairman Victor Ponta stated on Sunday, after casting his vote at a polling station organised at the "Maria Rosetti" School in Bucharest, that Romania stands to win if a lot of electors turn out to vote. When asked by journalists about the voter turnout, he answered: "If a lot of people turn out to vote, Romania definitely stands to win. (...) I am very glad, it means that people have understood that it’s about more than 32 Romanians boarding the plane for Brussels, it really is about all of us and the fact that they turn out to vote is extraordinary. The higher the voter turnout, the more correct is the result." "Firstly, I came to vote because everyone has to come, because only today any person is more powerful than any politician, with the vote. Secondly, I voted because, of the instinct of self-preservation, when you see someone driving the car into the abyss, you pull the steering wheel, you do something, you do not go to commit suicide," Ponta said. PRO Romania leader Ponta mentioned that he also voted in the referendum: "I voted. (...) When you are asked, you have to respond on principles that concern all of us." He came to vote accompanied by his wife and his daughter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.

Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.

Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)

Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.

​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)

CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)

Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |