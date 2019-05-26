#EuropeanElections2019 UPDATE1 BEC voter turnout: 20pct of electors cast votes until 13:00



The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 20 percent of the electors until 13:00, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A number of 2,156,745 electors voted in the urban area and 1,466,533 persons cast their votes in the rural area. According to BEC, 20.96 percent of the citizens cast their vote in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 24.40pct, in District 2 - 21.30pct, in District 3 - 18.31pct, in District 4 - 21.42pct, in District 5 - 19.34pct, and in District 6 - 22.78pct. Higher turnout was reported in the following counties: Ilfov - 23.89pct of the total number of electors on the rolls, Sibiu - 22.72pct, Cluj - 22.64pct. Lower turnout was registered in the counties of Vaslui - 14.52pct, Satu Mare - 16pct, Botosani - 16.64pct. BEC announces that the voter turnout in the counties in the elections to the European Parliament before 13:00 was as follows: * Alba - 20.38% * Arad - 17.50% * Arges - 21.41% * Bacau - 20.64% * Bihor - 20.6% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 18.11% * Botosani - 16.75% * Brasov - 22.42% * Braila - 19.90% * Buzau - 19.91% * Caras-Severin - 18.28% * Calarasi - 17.41% * Cluj - 22.83% * Constanta - 22.59% * Covasna - 17.16% * Dambovita - 22.68% * Dolj - 21.12% * Galati - 19.06% * Giurgiu - 21.46% * Gorj - 20.05% * Harghita - 19.66% * Hunedoara - 20.76% * Ialomita - 17.13% * Iasi - 18.61% * Ilfov - 24.25% * Maramures - 17.16% * Mehedinti - 21.71% * Mures - 19.59% * Neamt - 20.13% * Olt - 20.79% * Prahova - 22.19% * Satu Mare - 16.24% * Salaj - 19.82% * Sibiu - 23.05% * Suceava - 17.17% * Teleorman - 22.15% * Timis - 19.84% * Tulcea - 20.53% * Vaslui - 14.69% * Valcea - 20.62% * Vrancea - 20.89% In 2009, a share of 10.24 percent of the electors had voted before 13:00, and 12.54 percent in 2014. The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) #EuropeanElections2019 UPDATE1 BEC voter turnout: 20pct of electors cast votes until 13:00.The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 20 percent of the electors until 13:00, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A number of 2,156,745 electors voted in the urban area and 1,466,533 persons cast their votes in the rural area. According to BEC, 20.96 percent of the citizens cast their vote in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 24.40pct, in District 2 - 21.30pct, in District 3 - 18.31pct, in District 4 - 21.42pct, in District 5 - 19.34pct, and in District 6 - 22.78pct. Higher turnout was reported in the following counties: Ilfov - 23.89pct of the total number of electors on the rolls, Sibiu - 22.72pct, Cluj - 22.64pct. Lower turnout was registered in the counties of Vaslui - 14.52pct, Satu Mare - 16pct, Botosani - 16.64pct. BEC announces that the voter turnout in the counties in the elections to the European Parliament before 13:00 was as follows: * Alba - 20.38% * Arad - 17.50% * Arges - 21.41% * Bacau - 20.64% * Bihor - 20.6% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 18.11% * Botosani - 16.75% * Brasov - 22.42% * Braila - 19.90% * Buzau - 19.91% * Caras-Severin - 18.28% * Calarasi - 17.41% * Cluj - 22.83% * Constanta - 22.59% * Covasna - 17.16% * Dambovita - 22.68% * Dolj - 21.12% * Galati - 19.06% * Giurgiu - 21.46% * Gorj - 20.05% * Harghita - 19.66% * Hunedoara - 20.76% * Ialomita - 17.13% * Iasi - 18.61% * Ilfov - 24.25% * Maramures - 17.16% * Mehedinti - 21.71% * Mures - 19.59% * Neamt - 20.13% * Olt - 20.79% * Prahova - 22.19% * Satu Mare - 16.24% * Salaj - 19.82% * Sibiu - 23.05% * Suceava - 17.17% * Teleorman - 22.15% * Timis - 19.84% * Tulcea - 20.53% * Vaslui - 14.69% * Valcea - 20.62% * Vrancea - 20.89% In 2009, a share of 10.24 percent of the electors had voted before 13:00, and 12.54 percent in 2014. The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]