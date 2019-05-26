#EuropeanElections2019/PM Dancila: I voted for Romania and Romanians; I didn’t vote in referendum, because Iohannis politicised it



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday, at the "Jean Monet" High School in Bucharest, that she voted for Romania and Romanians, for a team to represent our country in the European Parliament, not one that stands against Romania, mentioning that she made the decision not to vote in the referendum after seeing that President Klaus Iohannis "politicised" this voting through his statements. "I voted for Romania and for Romanians, I voted for our representation in the European Parliament, a representation of some people who don’t go there to answer, but to support, through arguments, Romania’s standpoint. I voted for a team that can represent Romania in the true meaning of the word, not one to stand against Romania in the European legislation, in the amendments that it [the team] files should also be found Romania’s priorities. I believe in Romania, I believe in Romanians and I believe that a worthy representation is what Romanians want. Today, I voted for a strong Romania, a powerful member state will lead to a strong European Union," Viorica Dancila stated. The PM added that she didn’t vote in the referendum and accused President Iohannis of politicising this voting through his statements. "Today, I only voted in the European elections. I said I will vote in the referendum and, being a person of balance, I believed that I have to take into account all the arguments and vote in the referendum. I’ve seen the last public interventions of Mr President Iohannis and this thing made me change my mind. When you condition the elections by a better Government, be it for a referendum or for the elections to the European Parliament, but more for the referendum, I cannot vote against my own Government. So I think he politicised this, I think it should have left the referendum without linking it to certain electoral issues, political aspects or presidential elections," Dancila also stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #EuropeanElections2019/PM Dancila: I voted for Romania and Romanians; I didn’t vote in referendum, because Iohannis politicised it.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday, at the "Jean Monet" High School in Bucharest, that she voted for Romania and Romanians, for a team to represent our country in the European Parliament, not one that stands against Romania, mentioning that she made the decision not to vote in the referendum after seeing that President Klaus Iohannis "politicised" this voting through his statements. "I voted for Romania and for Romanians, I voted for our representation in the European Parliament, a representation of some people who don’t go there to answer, but to support, through arguments, Romania’s standpoint. I voted for a team that can represent Romania in the true meaning of the word, not one to stand against Romania in the European legislation, in the amendments that it [the team] files should also be found Romania’s priorities. I believe in Romania, I believe in Romanians and I believe that a worthy representation is what Romanians want. Today, I voted for a strong Romania, a powerful member state will lead to a strong European Union," Viorica Dancila stated. The PM added that she didn’t vote in the referendum and accused President Iohannis of politicising this voting through his statements. "Today, I only voted in the European elections. I said I will vote in the referendum and, being a person of balance, I believed that I have to take into account all the arguments and vote in the referendum. I’ve seen the last public interventions of Mr President Iohannis and this thing made me change my mind. When you condition the elections by a better Government, be it for a referendum or for the elections to the European Parliament, but more for the referendum, I cannot vote against my own Government. So I think he politicised this, I think it should have left the referendum without linking it to certain electoral issues, political aspects or presidential elections," Dancila also stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.



Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.



Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)



Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.



​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)



CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)



Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

