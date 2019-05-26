#EuropeanElections2019 UPDATE1 BEC voter turnout: 31.29pct of electors cast votes until 16:00



The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 31.29 percent of the electors until 16:00, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A number of 3,373,977 electors voted in the urban area and 2,363,705 persons cast their votes in the rural area. According to BEC, 33.89 percent of the citizens cast their vote in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 39.55pct, in District 2 - 34.42pct, in District 3 - 28.77pct, in District 4 - 34.59pct, in District 5 - 30.81pct, and in District 6 - 36.98pct. Higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov - 38.32pct of the total number of electors on the rolls, Cluj - 37.60pct and Sibiu - 36.12pct. Lower turnout was registered in the counties of Vaslui - 22.41pct, Ialomita - 24.9pct, and Calarasi - 25.62pct. BEC informed that at 16:00, the turnout in the elections to the European Parliament was as follows: * Alba - 32.5% * Arad - 28.44% * Arges - 32.65% * Bacau - 30.9% * Bihor - 33.03% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 31.23% * Botosani - 26.42% * Brasov - 36.01% * Braila - 28.06% * Buzau - 30.34% * Caras-Severin - 28.35% * Calarasi - 25.62% * Cluj - 37.6% * Constanta - 33.64% * Covasna - 27.26% * Dambovita - 33.48% * Dolj - 31.04% * Galati - 27.64% * Giurgiu - 32.57% * Gorj - 30.0% * Harghita - 30.78% * Hunedoara - 30.05% * Ialomita - 24.9% * Iasi - 29.09% * Ilfov - 38.32% * Maramures - 28.4% * Mehedinti - 31.84% * Mures - 30.56% * Neamt - 30.59% * Olt - 30.29% * Prahova - 33.74% * Satu Mare - 26.2% * Salaj - 32.88% * Sibiu - 36.12% * Suceava - 28.5% * Teleorman - 31.12% * Timis - 32.35% * Tulcea - 28.9% * Vaslui - 22.41% * Valcea - 30.94% * Vrancea - 30.8% A number of 180,527 electors cast their vote abroad until 16:00. In 2009, a share of 14.95 percent of the electors had voted before 16:00, and 18.41 percent in 2014. The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

