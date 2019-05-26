#EuropeanElections2019 UPDATE BEC voter turnout: 31.29pct of electors cast votes until 16:00



The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 31.29 percent of the electors until 16:00, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A number of 3,373,977 electors voted in the urban area and 2,363,705 persons cast their votes in the rural area. According to BEC, 33.89 percent of the citizens cast their vote in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 39.55pct, in District 2 - 34.42pct, in District 3 - 28.77pct, in District 4 - 34.59pct, in District 5 - 30.81pct, and in District 6 - 36.98pct. The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) #EuropeanElections2019 UPDATE BEC voter turnout: 31.29pct of electors cast votes until 16:00.The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 31.29 percent of the electors until 16:00, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A number of 3,373,977 electors voted in the urban area and 2,363,705 persons cast their votes in the rural area. According to BEC, 33.89 percent of the citizens cast their vote in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 39.55pct, in District 2 - 34.42pct, in District 3 - 28.77pct, in District 4 - 34.59pct, in District 5 - 30.81pct, and in District 6 - 36.98pct. The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]