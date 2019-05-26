 
May 26, 2019

UPDATE/BEC- voter turnout in referendum: By 15:00hrs, 22.78pct of electors cast their vote
The voter turnout across the country in the referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis stood at 22.78 percent on Sunday, until 15:00hrs, according to the data registered on the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). The total number of electors was 4,170,838, out of whom 2,512,524 electors in the urban area and 1,658,314 in the rural area. According to the BEC, 25.26 percent of the electors cast their vote in Bucharest. In District 1 - 29.48pct; in District 2 - 25.42pct; in District 3 - 22.31pct; in District 4 - 25.88pct; in District 5 - 22.88pct, and in District 6 - 27.60pct. The data is posted in real time on the BEC website. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

