May 26, 2019
#EuropeanElections2019 / Melescanu admits voting in Diaspora can be extended: if AEP considers it legal, measures can be taken.
Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Sunday expressed his willingness to adopt solutions for facilitating the voting procedure in the Diaspora, respectively for extending the program in the polling stations abroad where there are very long queues.
He recalled that there had been an information campaign in connection with the creation of new polling stations, and their number in Paris increased even four times.
"In general, everyone has focused on embassies and consulates, depending on how these institutions were located, and then there was obviously a very large gap between polling stations that are probably not known by everyone. Big crowding there is at embassies and consulates. (...) What we can do - first of all to inform the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) about these requests [extension of the program]. If the Authority considers it to be part of the letter of law, we believe that measures can be taken very fast. As far as I know, there are some very clear provisions in the electoral law stipulating all polling stations close at 21:00hrs. Obviously, there is the possibility of adopting another decision, we have nothing against implementing it immediately. A second measure we can adopt is to allow people who, even if they have not entered the polling stations until 21:00hrs, but are waiting inside the embassy, in the yard somewhere, to continue to express their vote in the coming period. So these are the two possibilities," Melescanu said in a phone interview with private broadcaster Antena 3.
According to the minister, "a technical element that somewhat hinders the electoral process is the possibility for the Romanians to vote for the European Parliament and for their country of adoption".
"And the main issue is to ensure the measures so as not to double the votes so that it is not a crime and create problems. (...) I know that it depends on each country, how the Internet and their system work, it takes a little longer because there is this possibility. Maybe some have voted for their country of adoption, others vote for Romania, so it takes a little longer," Melescanu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
