The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 32.49 percent of the electors until 16:00, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A number of 3,497.143 electors voted in the urban area and 2,439,392 persons cast their votes in the rural area. According to BEC, 35,44 percent of the citizens cast their vote in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 41.31 pct, in District 2 - 35.79 pct, in District 3 - 31.28 pct, in District 4 - 36.09 pct, in District 5 - 32.08 pct, and in District 6 - 38.87 pct. As many as 234,878 citizens entitled to vote cast the ballots abroad. Higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Cluj - 43.59 pct of the total number of electors on the rolls, Ilfov - 42.41 pct and Sibiu - 41.78 pct. Lower turnout was registered in the counties of Vaslui - 23.65 pct, Mehedinti: - 24.22 pct and Teleorman - 24.48 pct. BEC informed that at 18:00, the turnout in the elections to the European Parliament was as follows: * Alba - 37.29% * Arad - 32.54% * Arges - 31.82% * Bacau - 31.16% * Bihor - 35.25% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 33.55% * Botosani - 26.08% * Brasov - 38.92% * Braila - 28.95% * Buzau - 29.76% * Caras-Severin - 27.20% * Calarasi - 26.88% * Cluj - 43,59% * Constanta - 36.49% * Covasna - 31.33% * Dambovita - 32.59% * Dolj - 26.40% * Galati - 28.52% * Giurgiu - 28.39% * Gorj - 28.39% * Harghita - 35.85% * Hunedoara - 31.01% * Ialomita - 25.52% * Iasi - 31.42% * Ilfov - 42.41% * Maramures - 30.29% * Mehedinti - 24.22% * Mures - 34.65% * Neamt - 30.56% * Olt - 26.05% * Prahova - 35.68% * Satu Mare - 29.32% * Salaj - 36.65% * Sibiu - 41.78% * Suceava - 29.53% * Teleorman - 24.48% * Timis - 36.96% * Tulcea - 30.79% * Vaslui - 23.65% * Valcea - 30.40% * Vrancea - 31.23% The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)