President Klaus Iohannis calls on the authorities responsible for organizing the elections to "urgently" find solutions so that all Romanians can vote on Sunday. "Dear Romanians, wherever you may vote, in any city of the world or in any village in Romania, no one can block your right to vote! Please, don't lose patience, do not give up on your vote because of an incompetent government, that compels you to stand in huge queues to exercise a constitutional right. I thank you for wanting to make a better Romania! I call on the authorities responsible for organizing the elections to find solutions so that all Romanians can vote today!," the head of state said on Sunday, on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu)