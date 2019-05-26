 
May 26, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019 / Polling stations in Romania close
#EuropeanElections2019 / Polling stations in Romania close.
Polling stations in Romania closed on Sunday evening, at 21:00 hrs. The electoral process took place between 7.00 and 21:00. For the two ballots - the European Parliament elections and the national referendum called by President Klaus Iohannis - 18,730 polling stations were organized in Romania, while abroad Romanian citizens had 441 polling stations available. With just five minutes before the closing of the polls, the turnout stood at 48.86 pct, while the referendum had a turnout of 41.15 pct, according to data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau website. In 2009, in the European Parliament elections, until 21:00 hrs, 27.21 pct of voters had cast their ballots, while in 2014 - 32.16 pct. The referendum called by President Klaus Iohannis the threshold of 30% needed for its validation was reached around 17.00 hrs. According to Law no. 3/2000, the referendum is valid if the consultation reaches a turnout of at least 30% of voters enrolled in the permanent electoral lists. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

