#EuropeanElections2019/ Liviu Dragnea: We should ask ambassadors why there are queues at voting in Diaspora



Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea says that regarding the queues created at polling stations in the Diaspora the ambassadors in those countries should be called for clarifications. He gave as example ambassadors from Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. "I’m sorry that there are very big queues. I’ve looked now, I’ve been to a lot of votes in my life, and I’ve seen why there are delays: from the tablet, from two lists, whether we like or not, this is the reality. In the Diaspora and there I feel sorry, but we should ask the ambassadors who were appointed: Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, we should ask the ambassadors there why they have not tried to direct them, this week, to tell all Romanians where the polling stations are, because there are polling stations where there is no one and others which are very busy," said Liviu Dragnea on Sunday evening after voting at a polling station at "Jean Monnet" Highschool in the Capital. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) #EuropeanElections2019/ Liviu Dragnea: We should ask ambassadors why there are queues at voting in Diaspora.Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea says that regarding the queues created at polling stations in the Diaspora the ambassadors in those countries should be called for clarifications. He gave as example ambassadors from Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. "I’m sorry that there are very big queues. I’ve looked now, I’ve been to a lot of votes in my life, and I’ve seen why there are delays: from the tablet, from two lists, whether we like or not, this is the reality. In the Diaspora and there I feel sorry, but we should ask the ambassadors who were appointed: Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, we should ask the ambassadors there why they have not tried to direct them, this week, to tell all Romanians where the polling stations are, because there are polling stations where there is no one and others which are very busy," said Liviu Dragnea on Sunday evening after voting at a polling station at "Jean Monnet" Highschool in the Capital. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]