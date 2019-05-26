 
May 26, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019/BEC in reply to requests for extension of voting schedule: Electoral process starts at 7:00 ends at 21:00.
The voting schedule begins at 7:00 hrs and ends at 21:00 hrs, reads the reply of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) the Sunday election process. The BEC received four referrals for the extension of the voting schedule at polling stations abroad, and the answer was that the provisions of art. 46 para. (1) of the Electoral Law stipulates: "Voting begins at 7:00 hrs and ends at 21:00 hrs." Among those who requested the extension of the schedule in the polling stations is the Accademia di Romania in Rome, which requested that voting be continued until 24:00 hrs. "The reason is the infernally high number of voters who stand at mile-long queues outside the polling station," the above-mentioned request specifies. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

