May 26, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019/MAI spokesperson:It’s normal and legal for voters to be asked if they vote for both ballots
May 26, 2019

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Monica Dajbog, said that "’it’s normal and legal for voters to be asked if they vote both for the European Parliament elections, as well as for the referendum or for just one of the ballots." "As to complaints, especially online, regarding the fact that before receiving the voting bulletins voters are asked if they’re voting both for the European Parliament elections, as well as for the referendum or only one of the two - it’s normal and legal for voters to be asked, because depending on the option expressed they receive their voting bulletins," said, on Sunday, the MAI spokesperson. Monica Dajbog explained that the laws state voters can opt for one or both of the ballots, while a decision by the Permanent Electoral Authority detailing the procedure to be followed by the operator in the polling station states they must ask the voter, in order for the polling station president to know how many ballots to hand to the voter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

