#EuropeanElections2019 BEC voter turnout: 42.87pct of electors cast votes until 19:00hrs



The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 42.87 percent of the electors until 19:00 hrs, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A total of 7,832,880 electors cast their ballots, with 4,503,162 in the urban area and 3,329,718 in the rural area. According to BEC, 45.40 percent of the citizens voted in Bucharest Capital City. In District 1 the voter turnout was 52.63 pct, in District 2 - 46.16 pct, in District 3 - 39.76 pct, in District 4 - 46.35 pct, in District 5 - 41.49 pct, and in District 6 - 49.65 pct. As many as 267,597 citizens cast the ballots abroad. Higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov - 53.28 pct of the total number of electors on the rolls, Cluj - 52.51 pct and Sibiu - 48.78 pct. Lower turnout was registered in the counties of Vaslui - 31.03 pct, Botosani: - 35.69 pct and Ialomita - 36.09 pct. BEC informed that at 19:00 hrs, the turnout in the elections to the European Parliament by county was as follows: * Alba - 45.96pct * Arad - 41.04pct * Argeş - 44.58pct * Bacău - 39.64pct * Bihor - 45.93pct * Bistrita-Nasaud - 43.34pct * Botosani - 35.69pct * Braşov - 47.78pct * Braila - 38.76pct * Buzau - 42.47pct * Caras-Severin - 39.33pct * Calarasi - 37.23pct * Cluj - 52.51pct * Constanta - 45.32pct * Covasna - 37.29pct * Dambovita - 45.67pct * Dolj - 43.70pct * Galati - 38.86pct * Giurgiu - 46.44pct * Gorj - 42.20pct * Harghita - 41.61pct * Hunedoara - 42.76pct * Ialomita - 36.09pct * Iasi - 38.98pct * Ilfov - 53.28pct * Maramureş - 38.32pct * Mehedinti - 43.66pct * Mures - 42.87pct * Neamt - 39.83pct * Olt - 42.93pct * Prahova - 45.71pct * Satu Mare - 36.81pct * Salaj - 46.17pct * Sibiu - 48.78pct * Suceava - 38.20pct * Teleorman - 44.52pct * Timis - 45.56pct * Tulcea - 39.43pct * Vaslui - 31.03pct * Valcea - 42.06pct * Vrancea - 41.34pct The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)