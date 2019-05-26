 
​EXIT POLLS European Elections: Romanian governing Social Democrats neck in neck with opposition Liberals, closing followed by USR-Plus alliance / Iohannis, opposition say PSD govt must go / PSD leader Dragnea says No
​EXIT POLLS European Elections: Romanian governing Social Democrats neck in neck with opposition Liberals, closing followed by USR-Plus alliance / Iohannis, opposition say PSD govt must go / PSD leader Dragnea says No.
Romanians slammed the incumbent governing parties with a massive vote in favor of the opposition in European elections on Sunday. With queues before polling stations, at home but even more so in the Diaspora, lasting forever, they also voted in enough numbers for a referendum in defense of the Romanian justice against government pressure to reach validation threshold.
  • UPDATE Romanian President thanked Romanians for their patience in the voting process and blamed the PSD government of mocking the Romanian people, especially Romanians leaving abroad. He lauded PNL and USR-Plus and said the PSD got a result worthy of their "doing nothing" since taking over the government in 2016. A failed government, he said, which must "disappear" in the wake of this result. "This result cannot be read in any other way", the President said.
  • UPDATE 2 PSD leader Liviu Dragnea refused to resign immediately, as urged by both the opposition and a prominent member of his own party. He said he would hold responsibility for the results within a party leadership session and not "before you" (journalists). And he urged PM Dancila not to give in to pressure to resign as her government had a mandate to "fulfill the government program".

