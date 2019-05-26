Dragnea: I’m going to talk to Tariceanu; I want to maintain government



Bucharest, May 26 /Agerpres/ - Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), stated that he will meet on Sunday evening with the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, and emphasized that he wants PSD-ALDE to keep governing. "I will go talk to him now, yes", said Liviu Dragnea, upon leaving the PSD headquarters, when asked if he will meet the ALDE chair this evening. Asked if he will go to the ALDE headquarters, he mentioned "I'll call him to see where they are, they might be somewhere else." Regarding the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the PSD, Dragnea said he desires to have one next week. He mentioned that he wants PSD-ALDE to keep governing, when asked if this will be a topic of discussion. "I want to maintain government, I understand that there's no more legitimacy, but from what I've heard, I don't know if it's true, in France, Macron lost the election, will he resign as President? No," Dragnea said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)