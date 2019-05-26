#EuropeanElections2019/UPDATE Dragnea, after the exit-polls: These are not results to satisfy the PSD
May 26, 2019
Bucharest, May 26 /Agerpres/ - The chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, stated, on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the exit-polls in the European Parliament elections that the results are not ones to "satisfy the PSD".
"I thank Romanians that have voted with the PSD. (...) These are not results to satisfy the PSD. Some analyses need to be carried out fast and seriously in the party. And I understand one of my colleagues had a proposal. I say to all: In my life I’ve assumed what I did and did not do and I will do the same now, together with my colleagues. But I never assumed such things on Facebook, or hidden away in a nearby country, but in a very serious discussion in the National Executive Committee", said Dragnea at the party headquarters.
He announced that he will request the party organize a congress in the latter part of June in order to "plot the future course" of his formation, but also regarding who will be the candidate of the PSD-ALDE Alliance in the presidential elections to come.
"I say to my colleagues in the country and all those who’ve voted for us: PSD has been through such moments before, moments far worse and far harder than now, in 2007 and in 2015 when the chairman resigned on Facebook and then in 2016 it won the local and parliamentary elections. I ask all my colleagues to keep the party united and to maintain what we have done so far for Romanians. (...) Romanians decided which are the Romanian MEPs that will go to Brussels. In turn, I believe that PSD and ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] must do everything possible to defend what was won up to now for Romanians", the PSD leader said.
Asked what he believes is his fault in this context, Dragnea replied: "My fault is that I accepted to be party chairman in 2015."
