Romanian society wants a change, stated, on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the exit-polls, the chairman of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, claiming that the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, "buried" both the PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE). "It's clear that the Romanian society wants a change. We are the ones who understood faster that Mr. Dragnea was taking Romania to the cliff's edge. I want to recall that the PSD, in 2014, also with Corina Cretu on the first spot, with me, took 37 pct of the vote and the PNL [National Liberal Party] took 14 pct. Now things have changed. The fact that Dragnea did not understand them with his clique of individuals is just a very clear message for the entire center and center-left electorate of Romania," Ponta mentioned. He claimed that Liviu Dragnea is the one that "buried" the PSD and ALDE and expressed his hope that Pro Romania obtain, in the vote count, over 5 percent and go towards reconstructing the center-left area. The former Prime Minister also congratulated the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) "for their results and for their campaign". (RO - author: Sorin Penes; editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)