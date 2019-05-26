#EuropeanElections2019/Tariceanu:Votes we counted on at maximum presence 35 pct will come true; record turnout diminishes ALDE share



The Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Sunday, at the headquarters of the party, following the closing of the polls, that from discussions with his colleagues the number of votes that they counted on, calculated for a turnout of around 35 pct, will come true, but the record turnout diminishes the share of the votes won by ALDE. "We had an objective regarding the number of votes. That objective was calculated, as we’ve seen from the estimates of statistical institutions, for a voter turnout that would’ve been between 30 and maximum 35 pct. This record turnout surely diminishes our share, counting on the same number of votes. The discussions that I’ve had with our colleagues confirm that the votes we counted on will come true," Tariceanu stated, on Sunday, at the ALDE headquarters, after the closing of the polls. According to Tariceanu, the "record" participation diminishes ALDE’s share of the vote. "There’s a very high number of voters, which demonstrates that Romania’s democracy is alive and healthy. To all those who voted for us, to all Romanians that sympathize us, their vote obligates us and brings us great joy. The results of the exit-poll are only indicative, which is very important from now on, and I will use this opportunity to appeal to our colleagues who are in the polling stations to follow the voting process to the end, which means, moving forward, the counting of the votes. I trust that they will carry out their mission successfully," Tariceanu added. The ALDE leader mentioned that although the referendum will be validated, it "deepens the divide in Romanian society". (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) #EuropeanElections2019/Tariceanu:Votes we counted on at maximum presence 35 pct will come true; record turnout diminishes ALDE share.The Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Sunday, at the headquarters of the party, following the closing of the polls, that from discussions with his colleagues the number of votes that they counted on, calculated for a turnout of around 35 pct, will come true, but the record turnout diminishes the share of the votes won by ALDE. "We had an objective regarding the number of votes. That objective was calculated, as we’ve seen from the estimates of statistical institutions, for a voter turnout that would’ve been between 30 and maximum 35 pct. This record turnout surely diminishes our share, counting on the same number of votes. The discussions that I’ve had with our colleagues confirm that the votes we counted on will come true," Tariceanu stated, on Sunday, at the ALDE headquarters, after the closing of the polls. According to Tariceanu, the "record" participation diminishes ALDE’s share of the vote. "There’s a very high number of voters, which demonstrates that Romania’s democracy is alive and healthy. To all those who voted for us, to all Romanians that sympathize us, their vote obligates us and brings us great joy. The results of the exit-poll are only indicative, which is very important from now on, and I will use this opportunity to appeal to our colleagues who are in the polling stations to follow the voting process to the end, which means, moving forward, the counting of the votes. I trust that they will carry out their mission successfully," Tariceanu added. The ALDE leader mentioned that although the referendum will be validated, it "deepens the divide in Romanian society". (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.



Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.



Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)



Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.



​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)



CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)



Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

