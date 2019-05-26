#EuropeanElections2019/Tariceanu:Votes we counted on at maximum presence 35 pct will come true; record turnout diminishes ALDE share
#EuropeanElections2019/Tariceanu:Votes we counted on at maximum presence 35 pct will come true; record turnout diminishes ALDE share.
The Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Sunday, at the headquarters of the party, following the closing of the polls, that from discussions with his colleagues the number of votes that they counted on, calculated for a turnout of around 35 pct, will come true, but the record turnout diminishes the share of the votes won by ALDE.
"We had an objective regarding the number of votes. That objective was calculated, as we’ve seen from the estimates of statistical institutions, for a voter turnout that would’ve been between 30 and maximum 35 pct. This record turnout surely diminishes our share, counting on the same number of votes. The discussions that I’ve had with our colleagues confirm that the votes we counted on will come true," Tariceanu stated, on Sunday, at the ALDE headquarters, after the closing of the polls.
According to Tariceanu, the "record" participation diminishes ALDE’s share of the vote.
"There’s a very high number of voters, which demonstrates that Romania’s democracy is alive and healthy. To all those who voted for us, to all Romanians that sympathize us, their vote obligates us and brings us great joy. The results of the exit-poll are only indicative, which is very important from now on, and I will use this opportunity to appeal to our colleagues who are in the polling stations to follow the voting process to the end, which means, moving forward, the counting of the votes. I trust that they will carry out their mission successfully," Tariceanu added.
The ALDE leader mentioned that although the referendum will be validated, it "deepens the divide in Romanian society". (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)
