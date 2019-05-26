#EuropeanElections2019 / Barna: We request officially, formally and explicitly the resignation of Dancila Government
Bucharest, May 26 /Agerpres/ - The 2020 USR PLUS Alliance (formed by the Save Romania Union - USR, and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party - PLUS) officially and explicitly requests the resignation of the Dancila Government for what happened with the vote of the citizens in the diaspora, stated, on Sunday evening, co-chair of the Alliance Dan Barna.
"What happened in the diaspora shows that this Government needs to leave. We request officially, formally and explicitly the resignation of the Dancila Government for the mockery it has done again against the citizens in the diaspora, following the experience in 2014. This is unacceptable. (...) The Romanians in the diaspora, the four million Romanians, many of them forced to leave the country, deserve to express [their vote - e.n.], not by standing for hours in horrendous queues, because an incompetent Government is not fit," Dan Barna declared.
He claimed that Parliament is no longer legitimate and that the right way to proceed would be snap elections.
"Currently, this Parliament is a Parliament that is no longer legitimate. Our position is that the correct way to proceed is snap elections. You cannot join those who have brought Romania to where it is now and say: that’s it, we’re brothers. The vote today shows that Romania and Romanians want a new political class, one that’s decent and competent. Without a doubt, this government needs to leave," Barna emphasized.
The USR leader mentioned that "this Government should leave either by resignation, or by motion" of censure.
"There is no doubt that following what happened today in the diaspora, after the way the elections were not organized, this Government has no moral legitimacy to remain at the helm of Romania," Barna added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)
