Bucharest, May 26 /Agerpres/ - The 2020 USR PLUS Alliance (formed by the Save Romania Union - USR, and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party - PLUS) officially and explicitly requests the resignation of the Dancila Government for what happened with the vote of the citizens in the diaspora, stated, on Sunday evening, co-chair of the Alliance Dan Barna. "What happened in the diaspora shows that this Government needs to leave. We request officially, formally and explicitly the resignation of the Dancila Government for the mockery it has done again against the citizens in the diaspora, following the experience in 2014. This is unacceptable. (...) The Romanians in the diaspora, the four million Romanians, many of them forced to leave the country, deserve to express [their vote - e.n.], not by standing for hours in horrendous queues, because an incompetent Government is not fit," Dan Barna declared. He claimed that Parliament is no longer legitimate and that the right way to proceed would be snap elections. "Currently, this Parliament is a Parliament that is no longer legitimate. Our position is that the correct way to proceed is snap elections. You cannot join those who have brought Romania to where it is now and say: that's it, we're brothers. The vote today shows that Romania and Romanians want a new political class, one that's decent and competent. Without a doubt, this government needs to leave," Barna emphasized. The USR leader mentioned that "this Government should leave either by resignation, or by motion" of censure. "There is no doubt that following what happened today in the diaspora, after the way the elections were not organized, this Government has no moral legitimacy to remain at the helm of Romania," Barna added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.



Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.



Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)



Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.



​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)



CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)



Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

