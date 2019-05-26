#EuropeanElections2019/ Kelemen Hunor: We will have powerful voice in EP



Cluj-Napoca, May 26 /Agerpres/ - The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated, on Sunday, after the conclusion of the voting process and the announcement of the exit-polls, that the representatives of the Union will have a "powerful voice" in the European Parliament, including also for the continuation of the path of the Minority SafePack. "Through the exit-poll result, 5.4 pct means that we will have in the next five years a powerful voice in the European Parliament. (...) The number of votes, if these estimates after the counting of all votes are confirmed, means we have around 440,000-450,000 votes, which in the European Parliament elections I don't believe we've ever had. (...) I believe that we must wait for the vote count. I believe that we will have a powerful representation and we promise that our representatives in the EP will have a powerful voice, a very determined one, because we must continue the path that we've set on, including the Minority SafePack, this package to defend ethnic minorities in the EU, which is an important desiderata for us. At the same time, we must be present where decisions are made, when the EU will reform itself," Kelemen Hunor said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)