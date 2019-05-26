#EuropeanElections2019 BEC voter turnout: 48.95pct of electors cast votes until 21:00hrs



The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 48.95 percent of the electors until 21:00 hrs, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A total of 8,943,897 electors cast their ballots, with 5,132,786 in the urban area and 3,811,111 in the rural area. According to BEC, 52.26 percent of the citizens voted in Bucharest Capital City. As many as 329,984 citizens cast the ballots abroad. Higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov - 63.78 pct of the total number of electors on the rolls, Cluj - 60.95 pct and Giurgiu - 55.42 pct. Lower turnout was registered in the counties of Vaslui - 34.79 pct, Botosani: - 39.66 pct and Satu Mare - 41.63 pct. BEC informed that at 21:00 hrs, the turnout in the elections to the European Parliament by county was as follows: * Alba - 52.79pct * Arad - 47.81pct * Arges - 50.71pct * Bacau - 43.16pct * Bihor - 52.74pct * Bistrita-Nasaud - 49.26pct * Botosani - 39.66pct * Brasov - 54.18pct * Braila - 44.01pct * Buzau - 48.56pct * Caras-Severin - 44.75pct * Calarasi - 44.44pct * Cluj - 60.97pct * Constanta - 51.56pct * Covasna - 42.8pct * Dambovita - 52.04pct * Dolj - 50.82pct * Galati - 44.19pct * Giurgiu - 55.43pct * Gorj - 48.62pct * Harghita - 47.31pct * Hunedoara - 48.32pct * Ialomita - 42.48pct * Iasi - 43.72pct * Ilfov - 63.85pct * Maramures - 42.88pct * Mehedinti - 50.35pct * Mures - 49.22pct * Neamt - 43.60pct * Olt - 50.98pct * Prahova - 45.71pct * Satu Mare - 52.14pct * Salaj - 52.17pct * Sibiu - 55.03pct * Suceava - 42.45pct * Teleorman - 51.90pct * Timis - 52.95pct * Tulcea - 45.11pct * Vaslui - 34.79pct * Valcea - 47.98pct * Vrancea - 46.28pct The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) #EuropeanElections2019 BEC voter turnout: 48.95pct of electors cast votes until 21:00hrs.The nationwide voter turnout in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday stood at 48.95 percent of the electors until 21:00 hrs, according to the data recorded on the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) website. A total of 8,943,897 electors cast their ballots, with 5,132,786 in the urban area and 3,811,111 in the rural area. According to BEC, 52.26 percent of the citizens voted in Bucharest Capital City. As many as 329,984 citizens cast the ballots abroad. Higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov - 63.78 pct of the total number of electors on the rolls, Cluj - 60.95 pct and Giurgiu - 55.42 pct. Lower turnout was registered in the counties of Vaslui - 34.79 pct, Botosani: - 39.66 pct and Satu Mare - 41.63 pct. BEC informed that at 21:00 hrs, the turnout in the elections to the European Parliament by county was as follows: * Alba - 52.79pct * Arad - 47.81pct * Arges - 50.71pct * Bacau - 43.16pct * Bihor - 52.74pct * Bistrita-Nasaud - 49.26pct * Botosani - 39.66pct * Brasov - 54.18pct * Braila - 44.01pct * Buzau - 48.56pct * Caras-Severin - 44.75pct * Calarasi - 44.44pct * Cluj - 60.97pct * Constanta - 51.56pct * Covasna - 42.8pct * Dambovita - 52.04pct * Dolj - 50.82pct * Galati - 44.19pct * Giurgiu - 55.43pct * Gorj - 48.62pct * Harghita - 47.31pct * Hunedoara - 48.32pct * Ialomita - 42.48pct * Iasi - 43.72pct * Ilfov - 63.85pct * Maramures - 42.88pct * Mehedinti - 50.35pct * Mures - 49.22pct * Neamt - 43.60pct * Olt - 50.98pct * Prahova - 45.71pct * Satu Mare - 52.14pct * Salaj - 52.17pct * Sibiu - 55.03pct * Suceava - 42.45pct * Teleorman - 51.90pct * Timis - 52.95pct * Tulcea - 45.11pct * Vaslui - 34.79pct * Valcea - 47.98pct * Vrancea - 46.28pct The BEC website is posting real time results. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]