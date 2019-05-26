#EuropeanElections2019/ Dacian Ciolos: Today’s vote shows Romania’s rebirth



Romanians voted for the rebirth of the country and for a European Romania, Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) leader Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday after the announcement of the exit-poll results. "Today’s vote shows that Romania is reborn, and the citizens of Romania have finally restored meaning to democracy through their vote. We thank the over 9 million Romanians who voted today and have demonstrated that Romania is a European country, (...) that they also give Europe an example of what a nation can do when society mobilizes to show politicians the way the country should go," Ciolos said. He appreciated that there was "an exceptional mobilization" to vote of the Romanian citizens, including the Hungarian community. In his turn, Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna said that through the vote at the referendum the first step was taken for the phrase "no criminals" to become the letter of the Constitution. "And this answer is the element on which we can further build the future," Barna said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) #EuropeanElections2019/ Dacian Ciolos: Today’s vote shows Romania’s rebirth.Romanians voted for the rebirth of the country and for a European Romania, Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) leader Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday after the announcement of the exit-poll results. "Today’s vote shows that Romania is reborn, and the citizens of Romania have finally restored meaning to democracy through their vote. We thank the over 9 million Romanians who voted today and have demonstrated that Romania is a European country, (...) that they also give Europe an example of what a nation can do when society mobilizes to show politicians the way the country should go," Ciolos said. He appreciated that there was "an exceptional mobilization" to vote of the Romanian citizens, including the Hungarian community. In his turn, Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna said that through the vote at the referendum the first step was taken for the phrase "no criminals" to become the letter of the Constitution. "And this answer is the element on which we can further build the future," Barna said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]