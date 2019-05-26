#EuropeanElections2019/ Dragnea, when asked about resignation: I never did anything against party decision



The Social Democrat Party (PSD) chairman, Liviu Dragnea, stated, on Sunday, when asked if he takes into account resigning from his position, that he has never done anything other than what the party said or anything against the formation that he is leading. Asked at the PSD headquarters if he will bow out, following the results of the elections on Sunday, Dragnea said: "I have never done anything other than what the party said and I have never done anything against what was decided in the party." "From my point of view, the coalition should not be affected. (...) It was a storm of hatred", he added, when asked if the result of the elections will affect the governing coalition. He stated three objectives in that context: that the PSD remain united, the coalition continue to exist, and the governing mandate not be ceded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)