#EuropeanElections2019/ Orban: No political leader should dare talk about amnesty or pardon
May 26, 2019
Bucharest, May 26 /Agerpres/ - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the exit-poll results, that no political leader should talk about amnesty or pardon any longer.
"As of today, no political leader shouldn’t dare any longer talk about amnesty, pardon, or the destruction of justice by means of emergency ordinances. I thank the Romanian citizens who came to the vote and who voted for PNL. I am convinced that, after counting the votes, PNL will rank first in the European Parliament elections. (...) I congratulate our Opposition partners on the very good result achieved, alongside whom it is clear that at the moment we have a majority in favor of a legitimate government, that truly represents the citizens. As far as the others are concerned, I clearly tell those who are governing today - go home quickly, hand in your resignation tomorrow, otherwise you will be cast aside by the people. Today’s vote clearly shows that the current majority coalition no longer has any legitimacy to rule Romania, today’s vote of the citizens shows a firm, clear will for change in Romania, and it clearly shows that the overwhelming majority of citizens no longer accept for a coalition that has mocked Romanians to be at the helm," Orban said in a statement held at the PNL headquarters.
He asked all delegates in the polling stations representing the Opposition parties to be "on the lookout", to be "attentive to" any sort of scheme, any maneuver "those in power are trying, and to ensure the correctness of the votes’ counting, so that the result of the vote matches with the real will expressed by the citizens.
"I will never forget how the PSD once again humiliated our diaspora brothers, made them stand for hours in queue, did not allow them to exercise the right to vote, given that a month before the elections, I repeatedly called on them - increase the number of polling stations, increase the number of voting booths, streamline the voting process, otherwise you will again commit the offense to prevent the exercise of voting rights," Orban said . AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
