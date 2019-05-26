President Iohannis: Turnout sensational; vote cannot be ignored by any politician in Romania



President Klaus Iohannis stated that the turnout in the elections for the European Parliament and in the referendum was sensational, adding that Romanians cast a clear and firm vote that cannot be ignored by any politician. "The turnout is sensational. We have around 50 pct turnout for the European Parliament elections and around 40 pct for the referendum. Dear Romanians, I thank you for giving a clear, firm vote that cannot be ignored by any politician in Romania. The referendum passed with flying colors. You voted clearly and firmly for fair politics, for an independent judiciary, for a good governance for Romanians and Romania. I thank you for this turnout at the referendum I called," Iohannis said, in a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace. "Following this result, the PSD [Social Democrat Party] government must go. It’s a result that cannot be interpreted in any other way," Iohannis added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) President Iohannis: Turnout sensational; vote cannot be ignored by any politician in Romania.President Klaus Iohannis stated that the turnout in the elections for the European Parliament and in the referendum was sensational, adding that Romanians cast a clear and firm vote that cannot be ignored by any politician. "The turnout is sensational. We have around 50 pct turnout for the European Parliament elections and around 40 pct for the referendum. Dear Romanians, I thank you for giving a clear, firm vote that cannot be ignored by any politician in Romania. The referendum passed with flying colors. You voted clearly and firmly for fair politics, for an independent judiciary, for a good governance for Romanians and Romania. I thank you for this turnout at the referendum I called," Iohannis said, in a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace. "Following this result, the PSD [Social Democrat Party] government must go. It’s a result that cannot be interpreted in any other way," Iohannis added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]