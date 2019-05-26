 
Romaniapress.com

May 26, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019 / Exit-poll CURS-Avangarde: PSD, PNL tied at 25.8 pct, USR PLUS Alliance -23.9 pct
May 26, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019 / Exit-poll CURS-Avangarde: PSD, PNL tied at 25.8 pct, USR PLUS Alliance -23.9 pct.
The Social Democrat Party (PSD) obtained 25.8 percent of the votes cast in the European Parliament elections on Sunday, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - 25.8 percent, the 2020 USR PLUS Alliance (formed by the Save Romania Union - USR and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party - PLUS) - 23.9 percent, according to the exit-poll conducted by the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) and the Avangarde Group for Social-Behavioural Studies. The data presents the situation at 19:30, the authors of the research mention in a press release. The Pro Romania Party obtained 5.7 percent, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - 5.4 percent, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) - 5.2 percent, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) - 4.9 percent. The other parties totaled 3.3 percent of options. The sample for the exit-poll was formed by 400 polling stations. It was stratified into urban and rural environments and in historical regions. As many as 450 polling agents, data operators and experts were used to conduct the study. The number of persons interviewed was over 20.000. The rate of refusal to respond to the questionnaire was around 18 pct. Given the rate of refusal and other difficulties in the polling stations, not of the polling institutions volition, the theoretical margin for error is +/- 2 pct, at a trust rate of 95 pct, the authors mention. The sample for the exit-poll did not include polling stations abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Regina Maria Acquires Premiere Hospital in Timisoara Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the the Premiere hospital in Timisoara, the largest private hospital in western Romania.

Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million.

Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...)

Romania Raises RON746.7M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 746.7 million lei (EUR156.86 million), more than its plan of RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.

​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up (...)

CBRE: Nearly 190,000 Sqm Of Shopping Centers To Be Delivered In Romania In 2019 The surface area of shopping centers in Romania will be extended by some 190,000 square meters in 2019, most of which in regional cities and 18% of new constructions target extensions, according to an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)

Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |