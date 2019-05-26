#EuropeanElections2019 / Exit-poll CURS-Avangarde: PSD, PNL tied at 25.8 pct, USR PLUS Alliance -23.9 pct



The Social Democrat Party (PSD) obtained 25.8 percent of the votes cast in the European Parliament elections on Sunday, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - 25.8 percent, the 2020 USR PLUS Alliance (formed by the Save Romania Union - USR and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party - PLUS) - 23.9 percent, according to the exit-poll conducted by the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) and the Avangarde Group for Social-Behavioural Studies. The data presents the situation at 19:30, the authors of the research mention in a press release. The Pro Romania Party obtained 5.7 percent, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - 5.4 percent, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) - 5.2 percent, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) - 4.9 percent. The other parties totaled 3.3 percent of options. The sample for the exit-poll was formed by 400 polling stations. It was stratified into urban and rural environments and in historical regions. As many as 450 polling agents, data operators and experts were used to conduct the study. The number of persons interviewed was over 20.000. The rate of refusal to respond to the questionnaire was around 18 pct. Given the rate of refusal and other difficulties in the polling stations, not of the polling institutions volition, the theoretical margin for error is +/- 2 pct, at a trust rate of 95 pct, the authors mention. The sample for the exit-poll did not include polling stations abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) #EuropeanElections2019 / Exit-poll CURS-Avangarde: PSD, PNL tied at 25.8 pct, USR PLUS Alliance -23.9 pct.The Social Democrat Party (PSD) obtained 25.8 percent of the votes cast in the European Parliament elections on Sunday, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - 25.8 percent, the 2020 USR PLUS Alliance (formed by the Save Romania Union - USR and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party - PLUS) - 23.9 percent, according to the exit-poll conducted by the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) and the Avangarde Group for Social-Behavioural Studies. The data presents the situation at 19:30, the authors of the research mention in a press release. The Pro Romania Party obtained 5.7 percent, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - 5.4 percent, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) - 5.2 percent, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) - 4.9 percent. The other parties totaled 3.3 percent of options. The sample for the exit-poll was formed by 400 polling stations. It was stratified into urban and rural environments and in historical regions. As many as 450 polling agents, data operators and experts were used to conduct the study. The number of persons interviewed was over 20.000. The rate of refusal to respond to the questionnaire was around 18 pct. Given the rate of refusal and other difficulties in the polling stations, not of the polling institutions volition, the theoretical margin for error is +/- 2 pct, at a trust rate of 95 pct, the authors mention. The sample for the exit-poll did not include polling stations abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]