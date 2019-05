Automobile Dacia Profit Up 40% to Record High of EUR162M in 2018



Automobile Dacia, the largest company in Romania, posted EUR5.3 billion revenue in 2018, 5% higher than in 2017 and its highest ever. Profit was up 40% to EUR162 million last year, again its highest ever.