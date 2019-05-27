#European Elections2019/ BEC - provisional results at 7:50hrs: PNL - 26.79pct, PSD - 23.38pct



The National Liberal Party (PNL) won 26.79 percent of the votes in the elections to the European Parliament held on Sunday, whereas the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 23.38 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance 21.40 percent, according to the provisional results obtained after the data centralisation from 18,705 polling stations around the country, of a total of 18,730 polling stations. Furthermore, 5.44 percent of the electors voted for the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), 6.61 percent for the PRO Romania Party, 4.24 percent for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and 5.65 percent for the People's Movement Party (PMP). In respect to the vote in the Diaspora, after centralising the data of 309 polling stations out of the total of 441 polling stations opened abroad, the USR PLUS Alliance ranks first among the electors' preferences with 41.42 percent, followed by the PNL with 31.34 percent, the PMP with 9.80 percent, the PSD with 3.09, PRO Romania with 2.86 percent and the ALDE with 1.22 percent. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)